GENEVA The European Central Bank will do what is necessary in line with its mandate of maintaining price stability if the situation in Greece takes a turn for the worse, ECB Executive Board member Peter Praet said on Monday.

Asked whether the ECB had a contingency plan if Greece exited the euro zone, Praet said: "The central bank always does what it feels necessary given its mandate."

He did not want to comment further on any specific plan.

