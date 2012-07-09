LISBON The euro zone debt crisis is more acute than the 2008 financial crisis that brought down U.S. investment bank Lehman Brothers, but European leaders have done well recognizing at their recent summit that the euro zone construction has to be improved, ECB policymaker Peter Praet said on Monday.

"The euro zone crisis is now much more profound and more fundamental than at the time of Lehman," ECB Executive Board member Praet told a conference in Lisbon.

He said the summit was "an important step" and its decisions had to be implemented now, but there was "still a number of different views" about the speed of this implementation. He said adjusting Spain's banking system was a key test at the moment.

Praet said that although very low interest rates for a long period of time can create problems, there was "no taboo on interest rates" after the ECB at its last week's meeting cut its rate to 0.75 percent, which he said was an important decision. He said the monetary base had increased "tremendously", but money supply was weak.

