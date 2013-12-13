ANTWERP, Belgium Inflation is more likely to exceed European Central Bank projections than it is to fall short of them as the end of the forecast period approaches, ECB Executive Board member Peter Praet said on Friday.

The ECB staff's macroeconomic projections call for inflation to come in at 1.1 percent in 2014 and 1.3 percent in 2015, below the ECB's target of just under 2 percent. The central bank published the updated projections last week.

"Our staff sees the risks to the projected HICP inflation outlook slightly on the upside towards the end of the projection horizon," Praet said in the text of a speech given at the University of Antwerp.

"This is because upside risks from higher oil prices, a depreciation of the euro and higher indirect taxes are only partly offset by downside risks stemming from lower foreign and domestic demand."

Praet, who is in charge of the economics portfolio on the ECB's six-man executive board, also said that subdued inflation - in November, it was 0.9 percent - provides little safety margin against shocks.

The ECB has plenty of tools available and would use them if warranted, Praet added.

"But we need to be wary also of the limitations of further measures," he said. "Let's not forget that our monetary policy stance is already accommodative and financing conditions are favorable overall."

