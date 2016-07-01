Futures rise ahead on jobs data; bank shares gain
U.S. stock index futures were up on Friday as investors awaited a crucial employment report to get a steer on the economy, while bank shares added to the upside.
LONDON The European Central Bank can react very quickly to crises, the bank's chief economist said on Friday, though it cannot untangle political uncertainty created by surprises like Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
Speaking at a Financial Times event Praet added that Brexit had had less of an impact on markets than expected, but that the health of the banking system deserved key attention and low economic growth was a serious long term concern.
The ECB has shown during recent years "the ability to act, the willingness to act and the ability to take decisions very quickly when needed," Praet said.
"It is remarkable that this institution has always been able to act when needed."
(Reporting by Marc Jones and David Milliken)
TOKYO Japan is putting together a package it says could generate 700,000 U.S. jobs and help create a $450-billion market, to present to U.S. President Donald Trump next week, government sources familiar with the plans said.
BERLIN European Central Bank President Mario Draghi will meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on Thursday to review eurozone issues, a German government spokeswoman said on Friday.