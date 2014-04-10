A euro sculpture is pictured in front of the headquarter of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, January 15, 2009. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

WASHINGTON The European Central Bank has not taken any decisions yet on the details of possible quantitative easing to prevent deflation, but it would likely include buying private assets, ECB Vice President Vitor Constancio said on Thursday.

"Our experts have been looking into it, and building scenarios, but no decisions have been taken," Constancio told reporters.

Quantitative easing means a central bank buys for example government bonds or private securities on the market to increase the amount of money in circulation and in this way inflate prices, if there is a risk they may start falling.

The ECB wants to keep inflation in the euro zone below,, but close to 2 percent over a 18-24 month horizon. Yet price growth has remained below 1 percent year-on-year since October and in March slowed to 0.5 percent, raising concerns of deflation.

Constancio said that were the ECB to launch asset purchases they would include private assets, not only government bonds.

"Several members of the Governing Council have made public statements that indicate that private assets will be included in any decision that may be taken. We are looking into what assets would be easier to operate, if indeed we would take such a decision," he said.

Inflation data for April will be crucial to the course of action the ECB will take.

"This is an important consideration in terms of data because there are base effects and to have a better view of where inflation is right now we have to take the average of the two months not just the figure for March, so that's absolutely important," he said.

"So the April number will be important to have a view if indeed we have reached on a more permanent basis low inflation levels or the March figure was just a blip," he said, adding he expected April inflation to be higher than in March.

(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)