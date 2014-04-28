FRANKFURT Printing money to buy assets is something the European Central Bank should keep looking at, but the effectiveness of all policy tools must be considered, along with when they might be used, ECB policymaker Ardo Hansson told news agency MNI.

So-called quantitative easing (QE) "is something we have to keep on looking into," he Hansson said.

"I'm happy that it's being considered, that it's on the table. But you have to look at the effectiveness of all of these different instruments and you have to look at the specific circumstance in which you might use them," he added.

Last week, Hansson told Reuters quantitative easing would be operationally complex for the ECB, casting doubt on whether the bank could implement such a plan to ward off the threat of deflation.

