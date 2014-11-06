Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
FRANKFURT The European Central Bank aims to increase the size of its balance sheet toward the levels of 2012, ECB President Mario Draghi said on Thursday, repeating language that has annoyed some policymakers at the bank by essentially setting a target for the expansion.
Reuters reported earlier this week that some national central bankers were angered that Draghi effectively set a target for increasing the ECB's balance sheet immediately after the policymaking Governing Council explicitly agreed not to make any figure public.
Draghi said during a question-and-answer session on Sept. 4 that the ECB aimed to expand its balance sheet "towards the dimensions it used to have at the beginning of 2012" at the peak of the euro zone crisis.
That implies a balance sheet level of up to a trillion euros higher than today's levels.
On Thursday, Draghi told his monthly news conference: "(Previously announced loans and) asset purchases will have a sizeable impact on our balance sheet, which is expected to move towards the dimensions it had at the beginning of 2012."
(Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
BERLIN The German government plans to buy six Lockheed Martin C-130J military transport planes for around 900 million euros ($966 million) starting in 2019 under a joint operating agreement with France, German government documents show.
WASHINGTON The top Democrat on a key House of Representatives committee has demanded a chance to interview executives of Wells Fargo & Co , which has been embroiled in a scandal over fake accounts, because she said Republicans already had that opportunity in December.