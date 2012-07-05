FRANKFURT European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Thursday there was no unusual coordination between his bank and counterparts in Britain and China when it cut interest rates.

"There wasn't any coordination that went beyond the normal exchange of views on the state of the business cycle, on the state of the economy and on the state of global demand," he told a news conference.

Earlier, the ECB cut its main interest rate to a record low of 0.75 percent, the Bank of England restarted its programme of quantitative easing and China's central bank cut interest rates for the second time in two months.

(Reporting by Jeremy Gaunt; Editing by John Stonestreet)