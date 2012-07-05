FRANKFURT European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Thursday the euro zone economy was weak and facing risks, but that inflation was not posing a problem.

"Inflation rate pressure...has been dampened. At the same time, economic growth in the euro area continues to remain weak, with heightened uncertainty weighing on confidence and sentiment," he told a news conference.

He said the 17-nation bloc's economy was subject to downside risks.

Earlier, the ECB cut its main interest rate to a record low of 0.75 percent and its deposit rate to zero to help tackle the crisis that has left the bloc's deteriorating economy on the brink of recession.

(Reporting by Jeremy Gaunt; Editing by John Stonestreet)