Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
FRANKFURT European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Thursday the bank would reassess the impact of its monetary policy stimulus early next year and take further action if necessary.
He also told a news conference the level of technical preparation for further measures -- widely believed to include quantitative easing sovereign bond buying -- has been stepped up.
"Early next year, the Governing Council will reassess the monetary stimulus achieved, the expansion of the balance sheet and the outlook for price stability, the outlook for price developments," Draghi said.
"We will also evaluate the broader impact of recent oil price developments on medium-term inflation trends in the euro area. Should it become necessary to further address risks of too prolonged a period of low inflation, the Governing Council remains unanimous in its commitment to using additional unconventional instruments within its mandate.
The bank has already cut borrowing costs to record lows, given cheap loans to banks and started buying reparceled debt to kick-start lending and bolster growth.
(Reporting by John O'Donnell and Paul Carrel Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)
BERLIN The German government plans to buy six Lockheed Martin C-130J military transport planes for around 900 million euros ($966 million) starting in 2019 under a joint operating agreement with France, German government documents show.
Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.