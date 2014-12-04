Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
FRANKFURT European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Thursday the falling price of oil would have mixed impact on the euro zone, boosting the economy by removing costs but also dragging down already-weak inflation.
He expressed concern that the lower price might become "embedded" in lower wages.
The estimate for the direct and indirect impact of falling oil in inflation was 0.4 percent next year and 0.1 percent the year after.
"Oil prices have an obvious direct impact on the price of energy and on that ground, the effect is unambiguously positive," Draghi told a news conference.
But he said there were less positive effects on inflation.
"It could alter the profile of inflation rates over the coming months, especially the next few months," he said.
Euro zone inflation is well below the ECB's target and has promoted expectations of quantitative easing -- or sovereign bond buying -- early next year.
BERLIN The German government plans to buy six Lockheed Martin C-130J military transport planes for around 900 million euros ($966 million) starting in 2019 under a joint operating agreement with France, German government documents show.
Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.