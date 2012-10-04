BRDO PRI KRANJU, Slovenia The European Central Bank kept its benchmark interest rate at a record low 0.75 percent at a policy meeting on Thursday.

Following are comments by ECB President Mario Draghi at a news conference after the meeting.

RATE CUT NOT DICUSSED

Asked if the ECB had discussed a rate cut, Dragi said "No".

SPANISH YIELDS

Asked if Spanish yields were appropriate or still hampering monetary policy, Draghi said "I will not comment".

CONDITIONS FOR OMT

"OMTs will not take place while a given program is under review and would resume after the review period once program compliance has been assured."

ECB ACTING WITHIN ITS MANDATE

"Let me repeat again what I have said in past months. We are strictly within our mandate to maintain price stability over the medium term. We act independently in determining monetary policy and the euro is irreversible."

GOVTS MUST PLAY THEIR PART

"(It is) essential that governments continue to implement the necessary steps to reduce both fiscal and structural imbalances and proceed with financial sector restructuring measures."

BOND BUYING PLAN HAS HELPED

"OMTs ... have helped to alleviate such tensions (in financial markets) over the past few weeks, thereby reducing concerns about the materialization of destructive scenarios."

WEAK GROWTH

"Economic growth in the euro area is expected to remain weak with ongoing tensions in some euro area financial markets and high uncertainty still weighing on confidence and sentiment."

INFLATION

"Owing to high energy prices and increases in indirect taxes in some euro area countries, inflation rates are expected to remain above 2 percent throughout 2012, but then to fall below that level again in the course of next year."

"Current levels of inflation should thus remain transitory and not give rise to second round effects. We will continue to monitor closely further developments in costs, wages and prices. Risks to the outlook for price developments continue to be broadly balanced over the medium term."

