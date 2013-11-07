FRANKFURT European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Thursday it was entirely up to Ireland whether to exit its bailout program but added the ECB believed it could be "useful" for Dublin to seek a precautionary credit line once its current aid deal ends.

"The decision on whether a program is needed is entirely in the hands of the Irish government, so that's up to them to ask for the program," Draghi said at the central bank's monthly news conference that follows the ECB policy meeting.

"The ECB, and in general the other institutions, the IMF and the Commission, would say that certainly it would be useful to have a precautionary program in place. But it's also true that the success has been quite significant, so it's up to the Irish authorities to decide what they want to do."

The Irish government said earlier on Thursday that the EU and IMF had signed off on the last part of its 85 billion euro rescue, paving the way for Ireland to complete it by the end of the year.

(Reporting by Noah Barkin)