FRANKFURT The 1 trillion euros of 3-year funds the European Central Bank has pumped into markets has prevented a severe credit crunch and more time is needed to see the full impact, ECB President Mario Draghi said on Wednesday.

Economists broadly agree the ECB's double-dose of low-interest 3-year funding - so-called LTROs - has helped avoid a major reduction in lending by banks but data show there has been no pick-up yet, raising questions about whether the money is finding its intended target.

"These two operations have avoided substantially a major credit crunch and have relieved funding pressures on the banks and on the credit systems," Draghi said at the ECB's post-policy meeting news conference.

He added that the full impact of the second LTRO had yet to work its way through the financial system.

ECB data suggest banks, especially in Italy and Spain, have used a large chunk of the three-year money to buy sovereign debt, a move which has helped calm the euro zone debt crisis.

(Reporting by Marc Jones. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)