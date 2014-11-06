Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
FRANKFURT The European Central Bank is ready to use further unconventional policy tools if needed to stave off the risk of deflation and has asked staff to prepare them for use "if needed", ECB President Mario Draghi said on Thursday.
Euro zone inflation ticked up to 0.4 percent in October but remains far below the ECB's target of just under 2 percent. The persistently low rate underscores the difficulty of hitting that target in a stagnating economy.
The ECB has launched a series of policies to boost the economy and inflation but Draghi said there was a willingness to do more if necessary.
"The Governing Council has tasked ECB staff and the relevant Eurosystem (central bank) committees with ensuring the timely preparation of further measures to be implemented if needed," Draghi told his monthly news conference after the ECB left interest rates at record lows.
Weak demand in September for the ECB's first offering of new long-term loans to banks, part of a plan aimed at fostering lending to companies, has raised expectations the ECB will eventually have to embark on further stimulus measures.
"He's still suggesting that QE is still on the table," said Hantec Markets analyst Richard Perry, referring to quantitative easing or money printing to buy assets.
BERLIN The German government plans to buy six Lockheed Martin C-130J military transport planes for around 900 million euros ($966 million) starting in 2019 under a joint operating agreement with France, German government documents show.
WASHINGTON The top Democrat on a key House of Representatives committee has demanded a chance to interview executives of Wells Fargo & Co , which has been embroiled in a scandal over fake accounts, because she said Republicans already had that opportunity in December.