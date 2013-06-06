FRANKFURT European Central Bank policy will remain accommodative for as long as needed, ECB President Mario Draghi said, signaling a readiness to keep interest rates low for months to come to aid an economic recovery.
Earlier on Thursday, the ECB held its main interest rate at a record low of 0.50 percent. It also left the rate on its deposit facility at 0.0 percent and held its marginal lending facility - or emergency borrowing rate - at 1.00 percent.
"The accommodative stance of our monetary policy ... should continue to support prospects of an economic recovery later in the year," Draghi told a news conference after the rate decision.
(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by John Stonestreet)