FRANKFURT European Central Bank President Mario Draghi played down on Thursday the extent of discord on the ECB Governing Council, insisting he had been unanimous agreement at the latest meeting and that there was no major North-South division.

Reuters reported earlier this week that national central bankers in the euro area planned to challenge what they saw as his secretive management style and erratic communication.

Draghi emphasized that there was unanimity behind his monthly statement, which referred to both the potential future size of the ECB's balance sheet and the future possibility of more measures to fight deflation.

He added that disagreements over policy among members of the Governing Council, when they occurred, did not follow any particularly pattern.

"There is no drawing (a) line between North and South. There is no coalition," Draghi told his monthly news conference after the ECB left interest rates at record lows.

