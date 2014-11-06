Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
FRANKFURT European Central Bank President Mario Draghi played down on Thursday the extent of discord on the ECB Governing Council, insisting he had been unanimous agreement at the latest meeting and that there was no major North-South division.
Reuters reported earlier this week that national central bankers in the euro area planned to challenge what they saw as his secretive management style and erratic communication.
Draghi emphasized that there was unanimity behind his monthly statement, which referred to both the potential future size of the ECB's balance sheet and the future possibility of more measures to fight deflation.
He added that disagreements over policy among members of the Governing Council, when they occurred, did not follow any particularly pattern.
"There is no drawing (a) line between North and South. There is no coalition," Draghi told his monthly news conference after the ECB left interest rates at record lows.
(Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)
BERLIN The German government plans to buy six Lockheed Martin C-130J military transport planes for around 900 million euros ($966 million) starting in 2019 under a joint operating agreement with France, German government documents show.
WASHINGTON The top Democrat on a key House of Representatives committee has demanded a chance to interview executives of Wells Fargo & Co , which has been embroiled in a scandal over fake accounts, because she said Republicans already had that opportunity in December.