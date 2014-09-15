A huge euro logo is pictured next to the headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) before the bank's monthly news conference in Frankfurt August 7,2014. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Banks will take over three quarters of the roughly 400 billion euros of cheap cash offered by the European Central Bank under its targeted long-term loans, designed to boost growth and encourage lending, a Reuters poll found.

They will snap-up 133 billion euros at Thursday's offering and a further 200 billion on Dec. 11, the poll of 20 money market traders said.

As part of its stimulus package the ECB surprised markets on Sept. 4 by cutting another 10 basis points from its deposit rate, sending it to -0.20 percent and effectively increasing the amount banks had to pay to park money overnight.

Benoit Coeure, a member of the executive board of the ECB, said last week it was remarkable inter-bank trading volumes EONIA= had not fallen after the cut.

Instead, trading volumes have risen. The average daily trading volume in September since the rate cut is 28.4 billion euros, compared to 26.6 billion euros in August.

Of the euro zone money market traders polled by Reuters, 13 of 21 said there would be no effect on the trading volumes, while only 5 said there would be an increase or significant increase in trades.

"There is absolutely no reason why there is going to be any change in the EONIA trading because banks are using other avenues to invest their excess cash," said a money market trader.

Banks are next week expected to repay 6 billion euros of the long term loans (LTROs) they took from the ECB in late 2011 and early 2012, the same as will be returned this week.

Seven of 23 traders expect banks to pay back 10 billion euros or more of the LTROs, with one trader forecasting 100 billion euros will be returned next week on account of the TLTRO loans.

Monday's poll also showed banks will borrow 110.0 billion euros at the ECB's regular weekly tender, just shy of the 110.7 billion euros maturing this week.

----------------------------------------------------------------

ALLOTMENT

ONE-WEEK

---------------------------------------------------------------

MEDIAN 110.0

MEAN 108.5

MODE 110.0

HIGHEST 120.0

LOWEST 100.0

COUNT 24

----------------------------------------------------------------

----------------------------------------------------------------

THREE-YEAR LTRO REPAYMENTS

FIRST LTRO SECOND LTRO

----------------------------------------------------------------

MEDIAN 2.6 3.4

MEAN 5.4 6.9

MODE 2.0 3.0

HIGHEST 50.0 50.0

LOWEST 1.0 2.0

COUNT 23 23

----------------------------------------------------------------

GUIDE TO EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK ANNOUNCEMENTS ECBMENU

ANNOUNCEMENTS ON ECB OPEN MARKET OPERATIONS ECB15

ECB WEBSITE www.ecb.int

(Reporting By Siddharth Iyer, Polling by Swati Chaturvedi and Deepti Govind; Editing by Toby Chopra)