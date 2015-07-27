Oil dips as rising US drilling offsets talk of an OPEC-led cut extension
SINGAPORE Oil prices dipped on Monday as rising U.S. drilling activity outweighed talks that an OPEC-led production cut initially due to end in mid-2017 may be extended.
Banks will borrow 20 billion euros at the European Central Bank's three-month refinancing tender this week and 75 billion euros at the weekly operation, a Reuters poll found on Monday.
This is less than the 25.322 billion euros borrowed at the end of April as the market has been further infused with liquidity from ECB's bond-buying program.
The amount expected to be borrowed in this week's seven-day tender is similar to last time's 75.15 billion euros.
(Reporting by Krishna Eluri; Polling by Sarbani Haldar; Editing by Catherine Evans)
KUWAIT A joint committee of ministers from OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers has agreed to review whether a global pact to limit supplies should be extended by six months, it said in a statement on Sunday.