Gold and gold receivables held by euro zone central banks rose in value by 45.5 billion euros to 479 billion euros after a quarterly revaluation, the European Central Bank said on Wednesday.

Net foreign exchange reserves in the Eurosystem of central banks fell by 5.8 billion euros to 229.2 billion euros, also reflecting the quarterly revaluation, while the combined balance sheet of the ECB and the 17 national central banks in the euro zone was worth just over 3 trillion euros.

