Wall St. up as Fed raises rates but stays course
NEW YORK U.S. stocks rose sharply on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the second time in three months, as expected.
BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday ahead of an expected rate cut by the European Central Bank (ECB) that low interest rates were only a temporary solution to the euro zone's woes.
Speaking at a news conference with Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan, Schaeuble said he had every confidence in the ECB, noting that it had taken wise decisions in the past.
NEW YORK Wall Street's top banks see two additional interest rate rises this year from the Federal Reserve and most expect at least three more in 2018, a Reuters poll showed Wednesday after the U.S. central bank lifted rates for the second time in three months.
WASHINGTON U.S. retail sales recorded their smallest gain in six months in February amid delays in tax refunds, but the biggest rise in the annual inflation rate in nearly five years pointed to rising price pressures that could support further interest rate hikes.