FRANKFURT The euro zone moved closer to a cheaper, one-stop shop settlement of stock and bond trades when enough key players signed up to a new single platform being built by the European Central Bank to cut trading costs for investors.

The ECB's platform will bring in-house basic settlement of trades and goes hand in hand with a new European Union law that will give existing national settlement houses permission to operate and offer more complex services Europe-wide.

The settlement of a trade is the final step in any deal where ownership of a bond or a share is transferred to the buyer. This is done by central securities depositories (CSDs), of which there are about 30 to 40 in Europe - too many some say.

When the ECB's new Target2Securities platform is operating in 2015, cross-border trading costs for investors could fall to about 15 euro cents per transaction, an ECB analysis showed.

After years of negotiations between the national settlement houses and the central bank, almost all euro zone central securities depositories (CSD) had signed up, including Euroclear, Europe's largest CSD, by the June 30 deadline.

Neither Sweden nor the UK, who are not members of the single currency, are on board, which dampens the project's reach and economies of scale.

The implementation of the new system is expected to cost the ECB about 400 million on top of about 600 million in costs to operate the system for the first eight to nine years, which the bank hopes to recuperate by 2024.

Settlement houses carry the cost of plugging into the new T2S system, which will effectively take much of their basic business away from them.

The new regulation is also seen attracting new market entrants. Some banks, Bank of New York Mellon (BK.N) for example, want to set up their own settlement house to plug into the new ECB platform so it can offer clients EU-wide collateral services.

There is growing demand for such services as regulators are increasingly pushing for trades to be backed by cash or top quality assets to limit fallout if things go wrong.

Last week EU leaders agreed that a more integrated financial supervision will be built around the ECB which, coupled with a central role in settling EU securities, will bolster the bank's influence and clout in financial markets.

