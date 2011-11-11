BRDO PRI KRANJU, Slovenia European Central Bank Governing Council member Marko Kranjec denied on Thursday that any split in the euro zone was under discussion, saying the trend was toward closer integration.

EU sources have told Reuters that German and French officials have discussed plans for a radical overhaul of the European Union involving stricter rules for euro zone members which not all of them might be willing or able to live with.

"The scenario of a euro zone break-up is not being considered and there is no point in debating it," Kranjec told reporters on the sidelines of a banking conference in Slovenia when asked whether the euro zone could break up.

"Things are going in the direction of harmonizing public finances, coordinating budget policies (in the euro zone), which is welcome," Kranjec said.

Political chaos in Italy and Greece has sent the euro debt crisis into a yet deeper spiral, pushing up bond yields across the bloc.

Kranjec, who is also Bank of Slovenia governor, acknowledged: "Spreads (on Slovenian debt) are relatively high."

But, he added, "Slovenia is probably in a better position that some other countries as its debt to GDP ratio is lower," adding the country needed a stabilization policy.

Slovenia's public debt amounts to some 45 percent of gross domestic product, well below the 60 percent target ceiling for euro zone members, but has risen sharply from just 21.9 percent of GDP in 2008.

The country's 5-year credit default swaps have risen 70.91 percent over the past three months to reach 333.3 basis points on Thursday, according to Markit data.

The country's risk premium rose as three major credit rating agencies reduced its rating by one notch, citing deterioration of the banking sector and lack of reforms.

Kranjec has in the past repeatedly urged the government to cut the budget deficit, which soared to 5.8 percent of GDP in 2010 from a balanced budget in 2007, curb public sector wages and enforce a pension reform to reduce the burden of the rapidly aging population on the budget.

