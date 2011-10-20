FRANKFURT Greek bankruptcy or forced private sector involvement would only make Europe's crisis worse and increase the overall costs of getting Greece back on a sustainable growth path, a European Central Bank policymaker was quoted on Thursday as saying.

"We warn against a default and also against forced private sector involvement," ECB Executive Board member Juergen Stark told newspaper VDI Nachrichten.

"A haircut as well as an insolvency of Greece would become even more expensive for European taxpayers than the path taken so far."

He also said discussion over private sector involvement in Greece had served to slow the pace of reforms in the country, adding that hardly any progress had been made since the end of last year.

In general, one should expect that the problems will last for several years even after the worst has passed, Stark said.

(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen)