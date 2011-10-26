FRANKFURT European Central Bank policymaker Juergen Stark underlined his opposition to the central bank's government bond buying program in an interview with a German magazine.

"This removes the incentive for policies to cut deficits," Stark, a member of the European Central Bank's Executive Board, told German magazine Stern in an interview, which will be published on Thursday.

The ECB extended its controversial bond purchasing program in August to include Italian and Spanish bonds -- a step that was opposed by Stark and, sources said, led to his decision to resign from his post early.

(Reporting by Eva Kuehnen; editing by Anna Willard)