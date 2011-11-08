LUCERNE, Switzerland The European sovereign debt crisis can only be solved by euro zone governments getting their budgets under control and not by relying on the European Central Bank's extra liquidity measures or larger bailout packages, ECB policymaker Juergen Stark said.

"The crisis of state finances can only be solved with far-reaching measures to consolidate government budgets," Stark, who will step down from the bank's six-strong Executive Board at the end of the year, said in a text of a speech prepared for a conference in Lucerne, Switzerland.

"Permanently continuing the measures of the ECB cannot solve the crisis," he said.

"For this the trust of banks amongst themselves must be rebuilt, which can only be achieved by restructuring and recapitalizing the banking system."

Stark also dismissed any speculation about the break-up of the euro. "Does the debt crisis endanger the stability or even the existence of the euro?" he asked rhetorically. "This I answer with a clear no," he said.

Moreover, inflation expectations in the common currency area are well-anchored and in line with the 17-country bloc's central bank's target of just below 2 percent, Stark also said.

The ECB has so far resisted growing political pressure to step up its support for debt-strained euro zone states like Italy or Spain and ECB President Mario Draghi underlined in his first news conference last week that the ECB would not become the lender of last resort for governments.

Stark said expanding the European rescue fund would weaken incentives for governments to implement the necessary reforms, and only governments could end the crisis.

"The responsibility for solving the financial crisis lies with the European governments," Stark said, adding that the ECB cannot take this responsibility from them.

(Reporting by Catherine Bosley; editing by Anna Willard)