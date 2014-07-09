Millennial love for Snapchat extends to the stock
NEW YORK For some millennial investors, loyalty to one of their favorite apps matters more than financial details in the case of Snap Inc .
FRANKFURT Efforts by the European Central Bank to collect reams of lending data from leading euro zone banks are almost done, and plans to complete safety checks are running according to plan, the ECB’s top financial supervisor said on Wednesday.
Daniele Nouy, the head of the new banking watchdog at the ECB, said preparations for the so-called asset quality review, or AQR, which aims to test bank's balance sheets, were on track for a timely finish.
"The AQR data collections have been almost fully completed," Nouy said in a presentation.
The ECB's Single Supervisory Mechanism (SSM) is preparing to oversee around 120 banks as the leading European watchdog from Nov. 4.
HONG KONG/LONDON HSBC Holdings Plc , Europe's biggest bank, tapped an outsider for its top job on Monday, appointing insurance veteran and AIA Group boss Mark Tucker as chairman to replace Douglas Flint, who plans to step down in 2017.
BEIJING Ford Motor Co's luxury unit Lincoln on Monday said it plans to produce a new luxury SUV in China by late 2019.