FRANKFURT Cutting the European Central Bank's deposit rate below zero would be an effective way to help the euro zone economy, ECB policymaker Ignazio Visco was quoted as saying on Monday, sending the euro lower.

Taking the deposit rate into negative territory would mean the ECB charging commercial banks for holding their money overnight, something ECB President Mario Draghi has said the central bank was "technically ready" to do.

Such a move could encourage banks to lend out money to the real economy rather than hold it at the ECB, though it could also have a big impact on banks' own operations and major implications for funding and bond markets.

While non-euro zone member Denmark has dabbled with negative deposit rates, the ECB would be the first major central bank to use the measure - a policy step it is considering to try to boost lending to businesses in the recession-mired euro area.

Visco said the ECB was ready to deal with possible unintended consequences of negative deposit rates.

"We all agreed in the council that we have to look with care and in that case we may reduce the deposit rate," Visco, a member of the ECB's policymaking Governing Council, told CNBC in an interview.

"We think that - and I personally think that, this is effective - the economy now is capable of taking it on board. Technically, we are equipped and ready to intervene. There may be unintended consequences - we know we may have to work on that - and we know how to work on that," he was quoted as saying.

The euro fell against the dollar to $1.2953 after Visco's comments from $1.2976 beforehand while the benchmark German 10-year government bond futures rose after the comments.

The ECB kept the deposit rate at zero at its policy meeting on May 2, when it cut the main refinancing rate to record low 0.5 percent.

After the rate decision, bank president Draghi said the ECB was "technically ready" to reduce the deposit rate into negative territory.

Economists in a Reuters poll taken last week doubted that the ECB would cut the deposit rate further, with only six out of 57 analysts saying it would take it below zero in the coming months.

In a separate interview with the Wall Street Journal, Visco said that central bank actions "can only be a part of the story" and urged governments to continue with structural reforms.

