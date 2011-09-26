WASHINGTON German economy is growing well this quarter and even though it is likely to weaken during winter months, that is expected to be only a soft patch, European Central Bank Governing Council member Jens Weidmann said on Monday.

The Bundesbank chief also said the outlook has been dampened by high overall uncertainty, especially regarding further developments the bloc's two-year-old crisis engulfing Greece, Ireland, Portugal and most recently Italy.

"We expect economic activity to remain robust in the third quarter, and even though expectations for the winter months are subject to considerable risks, this should prove to be more of a soft patch," he said in the text of a speech to be given at the American Council on Germany in Washington.

"Nevertheless, there is a heightened danger that financial market turmoil affects the real economy," he added.

Business sentiment in Europe's powerhouse economy fell for the third month in a row in September, dipping to its lowest level since mid-2010, in a latest sign the economy was slowing just as the crisis reaches a critical stage.

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Saturday that upswing in the economy is intact, with positive signs in the industrial sector and unemployment seen staying below three million this year and next.

Weidmann stressed that Germany was and is an anchor of stability in the euro area, while adding that lowering interest rates for aid packages given to indebted countries could decrease their will to return to market for funding.

"The reduction of interest payments on the financial aid has weakened the incentives for countries in an adjustment programme to re-establish sound public finances via fiscal and economic reforms and return to the capital market," he said.

Weidmann also repeated his warnings that July 21 EU decisions weakened the Economic and Monetary Union principle that each country has to bear consequences of its fiscal policy and bears dangers.

"We risk seeing the propensity for excessive deficits rise even further in the future," he said.

(Reporting by Marc Jones, writing by Martin Santa; editing by Ron Askew)