ACCRA Ecobank Ghana Limited EBG.GH, the local unit of pan-African bank Ecobank, said on Thursday its net profit for the 12 months through December 2013 rose 43.8 percent to 190,633 million cedis ($72 million) compared with 132.557 million cedis a year ago.

Net interest income rose 70.8 percent to 389,554 million cedis while total income increased 39.5 percent to 589,741 million cedis, the company said in a filing with the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE).

($1=2.6600 cedis)

(Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Joe Bavier)