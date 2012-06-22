LUXEMBOURG Greece must fulfill the commitments it made in return for its program of financial aid, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday, adding that there was no scope for flexibility on the goal of cutting its national debt to 120 percent of GDP.

"Greece must fulfill the conditions of the program," Schaeuble told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of EU finance ministers in Luxembourg.

"We must put a program together that people in the world believe can work... with 120 percent we have been relatively generous. There is no room for maneuver."

