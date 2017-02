NEW YORK A measure of future economic growth edged up in the latest week, while the annualized growth rate also rose, a research group said on Friday.

The Economic Cycle Research Institute, a New York-based independent forecasting group, said its Weekly Leading Index rose to 123.7 in the week ended August 31 from 123.5 the prior week.

The index's annualized growth rate improved to 1.0 percent in the most recent week from 0.6 percent a week earlier.