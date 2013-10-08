SYDNEY A measure of Australian consumer confidence eased in October, pulling back from a 33-month peak partly reflecting a fall in the share market during the survey week and on media speculation around a U.S. government default.

The survey also showed a marked shift in attitudes towards whether now is a good time to buy a home, with that index falling 10.3 percent to 135.0.

"This month's decline comes after reports of strong gains in house prices, particularly in Sydney, suggesting that deteriorating affordability and warnings by some commentators of the potential for a price bubble may be driving the shift in sentiment," said Westpac Chief Economist Bill Evans.

The survey of 1,200 people by the Melbourne Institute and Westpac Bank (WBC.AX) showed its index of consumer sentiment slipped 2.1 percent in October from September, when it had risen by a solid 4.7 percent.

