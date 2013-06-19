Below are key quotes from an appearance by Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz:

ON RECENT ECONOMIC DATA:

"We would never focus all of our attention on a single data point. For us it is a question of how is that trend shifting through time? Our sense of the numbers is they are coming together more or less as we described in the last Monetary Policy Report in April."

"Those data points, some of them were 'Gee whiz!' in two directions, no question about it, but then after you give it some more consideration, you realize it hasn't changed the trend or the underlying story."

ON WHETHER BUSINESSES ARE SITTING ON 'DEAD MONEY':

"Even my predecessor decided that 'dead money' wasn't quite the term he was looking for at the time. But I think the better characterization is that we have healthy balance sheets and we need that if we are to get the kind of follow-through that we expect to see in this expansion. In effect, as the household sector has carried most of the burden of recovery to this point and it is at a stage where they are almost inevitably going to moderate - they'll continue to contribute but maybe not be the major source of growth. So the companies that I talk to are feeling comfortable, are watching their orders ... but they are being understandably cautious given what we've been through. To translate that into a commitment to increase their capacity to produce, that virtuous cycle of increased demand and increased capacity is taking a little longer to develop, and I think that's just because there are so many sources of uncertainty internationally."

POLOZ ON WHETHER HE THINKS CANADA SUFFERS FROM DUTCH DISEASE:

"No, I don't. In fact, the fact that some of the things that we produce are today, worth so much more to the rest of the world than they were in previous, say, 10 years ago, is very good for Canada in general. That's a lot more foreign money coming in to buy those things. Of course, consequently, (it) is very positive for those who supply those sectors here in Canada."

ON WHETHER BOC SHOULD MAINTAIN TIGHTENING BIAS:

"I won't comment on the policy formulation matters at this stage."

ON WHAT CENTRAL BANK CAN DO TO FOSTER BUSINESS GROWTH:

"I think it's a matter of letting mother nature do her usual job, that we have already set the table. Interest rates are low, there's plenty of stimulus in the system."

POLOZ ON U.S. ECONOMIC RECOVERY:

"It's a good beginning. We know the U.S. economy continues to be, if you like, to be adjusting. It is not in a full fledged self-sustaining recovery, but it's doing much better and that's inevitably positive for Canadian exporters, especially, the fact is, the U.S. economy is growing faster in the private sector than it would appear with the numbers, because there's still a significant fiscal drag that slows down the big numbers. And those private demands are more important actually to Canadian exporters than say, the fiscal impact of the U.S. So that is on balance good news. It's something we're monitoring, it's still a bit early for us to be able to seal that deal, but we're seeing encouraging signs."

ON CONFIDENCE LEVELS:

"Corporate Canada, like the rest of us, are unsure about the future. And so when you are putting serious money on the line you want to be reasonably sure, you're never 100 percent sure, so that's what I meant about growing the confidence levels. When we are sure that Europe is managing its problems and that Japan is on a faster track and the U.S. is clearly self-sustaining, people are going to invest because they're going to need the capacity in order to make the orders. But until it's more real, I would be hesitant too. It's real money and if it falters you're just going to make a mess. I think you've got to be patient as that healing process occurs."

ON WHETHER CORPORATE CANADA IS COMPLACENT:

"Not in my conversations with companies. It's true that we did much better than the rest of the world, we had really strong reasons for that: a great banking sector that stood there with companies and got things done with no fear of any issues at all. Other countries didn't have that."

"Looking beyond that though, you talk to companies and they're not sitting on their laurels ... because they're talking to their customers every day and their customers are driving a hard bargain, thinking about switching to somebody else or whatever. They've got to compete every day to re-earn the business every day. So I don't see anybody relaxing in corporate Canada."

POLOZ ON BIGGEST RISKS:

"The biggest risk that we face today, I suppose, is still an external one, which is that the world may not recover with the same kind of vigor that, at the moment, we're hoping for and actually seeing signs of. We of course still have problems in Europe ... that could be a long-playing story. Out in Japan, we've got a new monetary experiment happening and it's got us feeling more optimistic. And we're feeling reasonably optimistic, in fact, more every day, more reassured by what's happening in the U.S. So right now, we're thinking yeah, the glass is half full and off we go. But that doesn't mean we couldn't have a surprise, like we've had before."

POLOZ ON INTEREST RATES:

"We don't talk about interest rates except when we have a fixed announcement date - July the 17th, stay tuned!"

POLOZ ON COMMUNICATIONS POLICY:

"What we need to do is use every channel that we have because it's important that everybody understand what we're up to and not be guessing. That's the important thing. If people are guessing then that's when you get an unusual response to markets when we do things."

