LONDON, July 10 The U.S. Federal Reserve cannot look to extend its "twist" operation to support bond markets and depress long-term U.S. borrowing costs for a second time after it renewed the programme last month, a top Fed policymaker said on Tuesday.

"Twist has been extended through the end of the year, but we are running out of balance sheet," Bullard told reporters at a briefing after a conference in London.

"There is a limited amount of short-term Treasuries that we can sell and buy long-term Treasuries. So I don't think you can look at any more extension of Twist beyond the end of the year."

On June 20 the central bank expanded its "Operation Twist" by $267 billion, meaning it will sell that amount of short-term securities to buy longer-term ones to keep long-term borrowing costs down. The program, which was due to expire in June, will now run through the end of 2012. (Reporting by Ana da Costa; writing by Patrick Graham)