LONDON, July 10 The U.S. Federal Reserve cannot
look to extend its "twist" operation to support bond markets and
depress long-term U.S. borrowing costs for a second time after
it renewed the programme last month, a top Fed policymaker said
on Tuesday.
"Twist has been extended through the end of the year, but we
are running out of balance sheet," Bullard told reporters at a
briefing after a conference in London.
"There is a limited amount of short-term Treasuries that we
can sell and buy long-term Treasuries. So I don't think you can
look at any more extension of Twist beyond the end of the year."
On June 20 the central bank expanded its "Operation Twist"
by $267 billion, meaning it will sell that amount of short-term
securities to buy longer-term ones to keep long-term borrowing
costs down. The program, which was due to expire in June,
will now run through the end of 2012.
(Reporting by Ana da Costa; writing by Patrick Graham)