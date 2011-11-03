Australia central bank holds rates at 1.5 percent
SYDNEY Australia's central bank left its cash rate at 1.5 percent on Tuesday, a widely expected decision given policy makers have been sounding upbeat on the economic outlook.
California's government could face a budget gap of up to $8 billion in its next fiscal year, substantially more than the $3.1 billion shortfall projected by Governor Jerry Brown's office, The Sacramento Bee said on Thursday, citing a memo from Assembly budget officials.
The state's budget gap is seen by the officials in a range of about $5 billion to $8 billion, according to the Bee.
"The memo itself doesn't explain why Assembly officials believe the deficit will be larger than once projected, but one budget source said it was due to a variety of factors such as uncertainty over legal challenges, additional demand for public programs and a less optimistic view of the economy in the next fiscal year," the Bee said in its article.
Brown and fellow Democrats who control the Legislature in June agreed to a budget plan that balanced the state's books with spending cuts, some fees and the expectation of $4 billion revenue surge as the state economy recovers from its deep slump.
TOKYO The yen held large gains against a number of peers on Tuesday as investors sought refuge in the safe-haven Japanese currency amid a latest rise in European political concerns.
WASHINGTON The International Monetary Fund said on Monday that Greece's economy would only grow by just under 1.0 percent in the long run given the constraints of its bailout program, but should meet the fiscal surplus target preferred by most IMF directors.