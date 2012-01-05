SAN FRANCISCO California Governor Jerry Brown will project a $9.2 billion deficit in the state' budget plan he will unveil on Thursday, a source familiar with the budget said.

Details of the budget plan will be made public at 5:30 p.m. EST after it was inadvertently posted online, a spokesman for Brown said. The budget originally had been planned for release on Tuesday.

The state's independent budget analyst had been expecting a shortfall of nearly $13 billion.

Brown's plan will balance the budget with spending cuts and tax increases that he expects voters will approve in November, the source said.

Brown aims to put a measure on the ballot that will increase the sales tax and raise income taxes on those earning at least $250,000 a year.

The governor's measure would raise $7 billion a year and provide him and fellow Democrats who control the legislature a way to raise revenue without having to appeal to minority Republicans to support tax bills.

Brown last year failed to win over a handful of Republicans to gain the two-thirds majority needed for tax increases, requiring a budget thick with spending cuts to close a deficit of about $10 billion.