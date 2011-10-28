California Governor Jerry Brown has declined an offer by his chief fiscal policy adviser to resign following her arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence, a spokesman said on Friday.

Spokesman Gil Duran in a statement said that Ana Matosantos, 36, had offered her resignation as director of the state's finance department after her arrest early on Friday morning and that Brown did not accept it.

"My decision to drive last night was reckless and irresponsible. I accept full responsibility and there is no excuse for my actions," Matosantos said in a separate statement.

California Highway Patrol officers arrested Matosantos early Friday morning near the state Capitol building after they saw her car drift out of its lane, said Lt. Rick Campbell of the highway patrol.

Campbell said he could not release details of the sobriety test performed on Matosantos.

