WASHINGTON, April 30 U.S. labor costs increased
at their slowest pace in more than two years in the first
quarter, suggesting that slack in the jobs market continues to
keep wage inflation subdued.
The Employment Cost Index, the broadest measure of labor
costs, rose 0.3 percent after gaining 0.5 percent in the fourth
quarter, the Labor Department said on Wednesday. That was the
smallest gain since the third quarter of 2011.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast labor costs
increasing 0.5 percent in the first quarter.
In the 12 months through March, costs rose 1.8 percent, the
smallest since the second quarter of 2012. They had advanced 2.0
percent in the 12 months through December.
Though the index continues to show little sign of wage
inflation it could garner more attention in the quarters ahead
as pockets of upward wage pressure start to emerge in areas
where employers cannot find qualified workers to fill positions.
The lack of wage inflation is keeping overall price
pressures in the economy benign, giving the Federal Reserve
latitude to keep benchmark interest rates near zero for a while.
Wages and salaries, which account for 70 percent of
employment costs, also increased 0.3 percent in the first
quarter. That followed a 0.5 percent rise in the fourth quarter.
Wages and salaries were up 1.6 percent in the 12 months
through March. Benefit costs rose 0.4 percent in the
January-March period after rising 0.6 percent in the prior
quarter.
In the 12 months through March, benefit costs increased 2.1
percent.
