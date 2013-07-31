WASHINGTON, July 31 U.S. labor costs rose in the
second quarter and were higher in the prior period than
previously estimated, a sign of inflationary pressure that could
be a relief to policymakers worried about unusually low
inflation.
The Employment Cost Index increased 0.5 percent in the
April-June period, matching the gain registered in the first
quarter which the government had initially estimated at 0.3
percent, Labor Department data showed on Wednesday.
The change in the first quarter reading was largely due to
corrections in the data series between September and March.
These led the government's estimate of the cost of employee
benefits to increase 0.6 percent in the January-March period,
rather than the 0.1 percent gain initially reported. In the
second quarter, the cost of employee benefits rose 0.4 percent.
The revisions and corrections left the cost of labor
substantially higher in the first half of the year than analysts
had expected.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 0.4 percent
increase in overall labor costs during the second quarter.
The report points to a little more inflationary pressure in
the U.S. economy. In the 12 months through June, compensation
costs advanced 1.9 percent.
That is close to the Fed's 2 percent inflation target. Labor
costs are a key contributor to inflation.
Wages and salaries, which account for about 70 percent of
employment costs, increased 0.4 percent in the second quarter
after rising 0.5 percent in the first three months of the year.
Several Fed policymakers have warned that inflation is
running too low. Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said earlier this
month that the U.S. central bank wanted inflation to pick up
before it tightened monetary policy.