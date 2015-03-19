The U.S. current account deficit widened sharply in the fourth quarter and was the largest since 2012, as exports and the primary income surplus fell.

The Commerce Department said on Thursday the current account gap, which measures the flow of goods, services and investments into and out of the country, increased to $113.5 billion from a revised $98.9 billion deficit in the third quarter.

That was the largest shortfall since the second quarter of 2012. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the deficit widening to $103.2 billion from a previously reported $100.3 billion shortfall in the July-September quarter.

The current account deficit represented 2.6 percent of gross domestic product, the highest since the fourth quarter of 2012, from 2.2 percent in the third quarter. For all of 2014, the gap as a percentage of GDP was unchanged at 2.4 percent.

The current account deficit has declined from a record high of 6.3 percent in the fourth quarter of 2005, helped in part by a surge in domestic energy production that has reduced the U.S. import bill.

In the fourth quarter, goods and services exports and income receipts fell 1.3 percent to $820.9 billion, reflecting softer demand in Europe and Asia. The U.S. dollar, which appreciated 6.2 percent on a trade-weighted basis during the quarter, also hurt exports.

Robust consumer spending lifted imports 0.3 percent to $717.5 billion.

The surplus on primary income fell to $50.6 billion in the fourth quarter from $59.8 billion in the prior quarter.

The deficit on secondary income increased to $37 billion from $34.8 billion in the third quarter. Secondary income receipts slipped to $27.3 billion in the fourth quarter from $28 billion in the third quarter.