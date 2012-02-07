VIENNA The business climate in Hungary plunged in the quarter to January, dragging down the average for the European Union's developing eastern economies, a Thomson Reuters survey showed on Tuesday.

The Thomson Reuters & OeKB Central and Eastern European Business Climate index of foreign direct investors slipped for a third consecutive quarter, to 14 points in January from 17 in October.

Hungary's 27-point decline to -31 was the worst by far showing investors expected an already weak economic outlook to worsen on the back of policies that have driven its financial markets lower and threatened to derail talks on EU and IMF support.

"Business expectations deteriorated sharply as well, not least due to the Hungarian government's controversial measures such as the foreign currency law or the launch of special taxes for certain sectors including banks, energy and trade," it said.

Austrian banks have taken a hit from Hungary's move to let its domestic borrowers repay foreign-currency loans at below market rates.

The reading for Hungary's current business situation was at -17 the worst in the region, and business expectations also remained negative.

Morale was mixed overall in the 11 countries surveyed.

Russia, the biggest economy in the region by far, led the group in overall business climate, scoring 45, up from 41 in October. Poland, the biggest eastern European Union member, eased three points to 35. Ukraine gained five points to 34.

"Russia and Ukraine appear to be less affected by the euro zone debt crisis or the economic developments in the EU," said Austrian export financing bank OeKB, which compiles the survey.

The economic outlook indicator for the entire region deteriorated to -10 from -6 in October, when it fell into negative territory for the first time in more than two years.

The negative figure means that more investors had a pessimistic outlook than a positive outlook for economic growth prospects over the next 12 months.

The current business situation index fell six points to 23.

NOTE - Distributed exclusively on the Reuters system, the Thomson Reuters & OeKB Central European Business Climate Index is based on quarterly surveys of 400 international companies with regional headquarters in Austria, which manage 1,400 affiliate companies in 19 countries in central and eastern Europe.

(Reporting by Michael Shields)