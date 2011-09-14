LONDON A conference call between the leaders of Greece, Germany and France later on Wednesday will do much to dictate market sentiment after Moody's downgraded top French banks due to their Greek exposure.

* Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou will hold a conference call at about 1600 GMT (12 p.m. ET) with French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Paris says guarantees would be demanded of Greece that it will do what it has pledged to under a July 21 euro zone deal on a second bailout. Papandreou, in turn, may ask for help in boosting bank take-up of a bond swap designed to buy Athens more time.

* Moody's Investors Service cut the credit ratings of France's Credit Agricole SA and Societe Generale, citing their exposure to Greece's debt. BNP Paribas, which escaped a downgrade, plans to sell 70 billion euros ($96 billion) of risk-weighted assets to ease investor fears about French bank leverage and funding.

* The European Commission will present options soon for the introduction of euro area bonds, Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said, but warned it would not put an end to the debt crisis. Germany, the bloc's paymaster, is resolutely opposed to the scheme but European shares and the euro rose nonetheless.

* The BRICS major emerging economies are in preliminary talks on increasing their holdings of euro-denominated bonds to help ease Europe's debt crisis, a senior Brazilian government official told Reuters. Chinese premier Wen Jiabao said China remains willing to invest in Europe and IMF chief Christine Lagarde said she hoped the BRICS would not limit themselves to buying less risky German or British bonds.

* Two banks tapped the European Central Bank for dollar funding, the second time in a month the facility has been used and the latest indication of the funding troubles facing elements of the euro zone banking system.

(Writing by Mike Peacock)