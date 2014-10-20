Oil hovers near three-month lows as investors await data
TOKYO Crude oil prices hovered near three-month lows on Tuesday in early Asian trading as investors await key reports and data that may shed light on a supply overhang in the global market.
BERLIN France's finance minister said after talks in Berlin on Monday that the European Union's fiscal rules were indispensable for the credibility of the euro zone and Paris must reduce its excessive budget deficit by cutting spending.
However, Michel Sapin made no specific commitment to amend the 2015 budget which France sent to the European Commission for review last week to bring it into line with the deficit cutting rules, and German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said it was up to Brussels to decide whether it was compliant.
The two countries also agreed to put forward proposals in early December on economic reforms and measures to promote investment to revive a stagnant euro zone economy.
(Reporting by Noah Barkin; Writing by Paul Taylor)
TOKYO Crude oil prices hovered near three-month lows on Tuesday in early Asian trading as investors await key reports and data that may shed light on a supply overhang in the global market.
WASHINGTONU.S. household wealth has hit record levels. U.S. stock prices recently hit all-time highs. Inflation is nearing the Federal Reserve's 2.0 percent goal, and the world economy including the once-sick eurozone has skirted the risk of a deep new downturn.
WASHINGTON Leading Wall Street firms should segment their riskiest businesses into holding companies that better shield taxpayers from a future bailout, a leading U.S. bank regulator said on Monday.