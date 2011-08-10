WASHINGTON U.S. wholesale inventories in June posted their smallest rise in seven months as sales rebounded more than expected, pointing to a moderate buildup in unsold goods, which should support manufacturing.

Total wholesale inventories rose 0.6 percent to a record $458.7 billion, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday, following a 1.7 percent rise in May.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected stocks of unsold goods at U.S. wholesalers to rise 1 percent.

Inventories are a key component of gross domestic product changes and June's moderate rise in wholesale stocks should be positive for manufacturing in the second half.

Business inventories added very little to second quarter growth, accord to last month's report on gross domestic product. The economy grew at a 1.3 percent annual rate in the April-June period after an anemic 0.4 percent pace in the first quarter.

The Federal Reserve on Tuesday said the economy was weaker than it had previously thought and pledged to keep interest rates at record low levels at least until mid-2013.

Wholesale inventories in June were supported by a 4.3 percent rise in motor vehicle stocks and computer equipment, which rose 3.5 percent.

Sales at wholesalers increased 0.6 percent to an all-time high of $395.8 billion after falling by a revised 0.3 percent in May.

Analysts had expected sales at wholesalers to rise 0.3 percent after a previously reported 0.2 percent drop in May.

At June's sales pace, it would take 1.16 months to clear shelves, unchanged from May.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Neil Stempleman)