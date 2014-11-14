Oil slides as market discounts OPEC output cut extension talk
NEW YORK Oil prices on Tuesday fell close to its lowest in a week as the market discounted the latest talk by OPEC that it would extend output cuts beyond June.
WASHINGTON Nov 14 U.S. import prices fell in September by the most in more than two years as the cost of petroleum products declined and a strong dollar made it cheaper for Americans to buy goods from abroad.
The Labor Department said on Friday import prices fell 1.3 percent last month.
That was the biggest decline since June 2012 but just shy of expectations for a 1.5 percent drop. Export prices fell 1 percent during the month.
The drop in overall import prices was led by lower costs for imported fuels, with the cost of petroleum down 6.9 percent.
While the U.S. economy has accelerated in recent months, the global economy has appeared to slow, including in China, and the price of oil has weakened significantly.
But the data also showed many non-fuel prices also declined, signs that a stronger dollar was making it cheaper for Americans to buy imports.
The dollar gained nearly 9 percent against the currencies of U.S. trading partners in the four months through October, boosted by expectations a stronger U.S. economy will lead the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates.
In October, prices for imports from the European Union fell 0.2 percent, while prices for Canadian goods and services dropped 2.3 percent. Prices from Mexico dropped 0.9 percent. Prices ticked higher by 0.1 percent for goods and services from China and Japan.
((Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Andrea Ricci) ((jason.lange@thomsonreuters.com; 202 310 5487; Twitter @langejason; Reuters Messaging:; jason.lange.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)))
NEW YORK Oil prices on Tuesday fell close to its lowest in a week as the market discounted the latest talk by OPEC that it would extend output cuts beyond June.
The top Democrat on the U.S. Senate Banking Committee told bankers gathered in Washington on Tuesday that his party would not support drastic changes to the Dodd-Frank financial reform law.
NEW YORK U.S. and European shares tumbled on Tuesday on concerns that higher interest rates and pro-growth U.S. policies were on hold, boosting safe-haven Treasuries and gold prices, while the euro hit a more than six-week high against the dollar on soothed French election worries.