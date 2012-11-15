LONDON Italian Finance Minister Vittorio Grilli said on Thursday that he does not expect his country's borrowing costs to rise in the coming months despite its heavy debt burden.

Grilli also said he hoped European governments would be prepared to consider a wide range of solutions to the Greek debt crisis, adding he would not rule out a possible write down on debt owed to governments and other official bodies.

Rome has met roughly 95 percent of its borrowing needs for this year and yields have been falling since European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi pledged in July to do what it takes to save the euro, including buying bonds issued by states that request conditional help.

"I don't expect borrowing costs for Italy to change the trend," Grilli told Reuters in an interview in London.

"Of course we are still in a soft situation for markets, so I expect volatility but I don't expect an inversion of the trend right now."

The European Commission has warned that Italy's public debt would rise to 128 percent of economic output next year, second only to debt-laden Greece in Europe.

Grilli, though, said he saw few obstacles in raising funds next year given the country was implementing tough reforms that have generally been welcomed by investors.

But these austerity measures have crimped growth, with data on Thursday showing that the Italian economy contracted by 0.2 percent in the third quarter. The quarterly fall was the fifth consecutive drop for the euro zone's third largest economy.

Even so, Grilli expects growth to resume later next year.

"Next year, our forecast is still for a flat year, however we expect an inversion of the trend starting from the second half," he said, predicting growth would come from the manufacturing sector because it had become more competitive.

On how to manage Greece's debt burden, Grilli told reporters: "I wouldn't say no to any potential option."

Asked if Greece's official lenders will need to write down at least part of the debt, he said: "If you ask any government that is a net lender to Greece if OSI (official sector involvement) is a good idea, of course it is not appealing.

"We should keep an open mind with the objective of finding a solution."

The International Monetary Fund has clashed with Greece's other lenders, the European Central Bank and the European Commission, over how to make Greece's debt mountain manageable. The Fund wants euro zone governments to write off some of Greece's debt.

(Additional reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)