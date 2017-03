TOKYO The Japanese government can achieve its self-imposed target to halve its primary budget deficit by 2015/16 from 2010/11 levels even if it postpones a planned sales tax hike next year, government sources said.

The government plans to raise the sales tax to help achieve its fiscal goal, but a recovery in corporate earnings is seen boosting corporate tax revenues, the sources told Reuters.

(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chris Gallagher)