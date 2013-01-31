WASHINGTON Jan 31 The number of Americans filing
new claims for unemployment benefits bounced off five-year lows
last week, pulling them back to levels consistent with modest
job growth.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased
38,000 to a seasonally adjusted 368,000, the Labor Department
said on Thursday. The prior week's claims figure was unrevised.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected claims to increase
to 350,000.
Claims have been very volatile this month, dropping sharply
in the week ended Jan. 12 and maintaining the trend in the
following week. That was largely because the model used by the
department to smooth out the seasonal variations has been
unusually generous during the first three weeks of January.
The volatility in the so-called seasonal factors has to do
with the timing of holidays and when the week ends. The January
calendar this year is aligned to 2008 and claims have generally
followed a similar pattern.
The four-week moving average for new claims, a better
measure of labor market trends, gained 250 to 352,000,
suggesting a steady improvement in labor market conditions.
A Labor Department analyst said the seasonal factor had
anticipated claims would drop 24.8 percent last week. Unadjusted
claims, however, only declined 16.1 percent. As a result, the
seasonally adjusted claims increased last week.
He said no states were estimated and there was nothing
unusual in the state-level data.
The claims data has no bearing on January's employment
report, which is scheduled for release on Friday, as it falls
outside the survey period.
Employers are expected to have added 160,000 jobs to their
payrolls after an increase of 155,000 in December. The
unemployment rate is seen holding steady at 7.8 percent.
The employment report could confirm that the economic
recovery remains intact after output unexpectedly contracted in
the fourth quarter. The drag largely came from temporary
factors, which were expected to lift this quarter.
The claims report showed the number of people still
receiving benefits under regular state programs after an initial
week of aid increased 22,000 to 3.20 million in the week ended
Jan. 19.
The four-week moving average of so-called continuing claims
was the lowest since July 2008.