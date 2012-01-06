U.S. Labor Secretary Hilda Solis speaks during a news conference on the expiration of unemployment benefits in the Capitol in Washington December 1, 2010. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The addition of 200,000 new jobs in December shows that the economy is strengthening, Labor Secretary Hilda Solis said on Friday.

"We have seen a steady firming up of our economy" in recent months with two million jobs created in the private sector of the past year, she told CNBC television.

"Now we are seeing a better trajectory, we are moving in the right direction."

"In the last few months, on the whole I have seen good incremental increase in the private sector jobs, so on that side of the factor I would say, 'Hey, that is not a bad thing at all," she said.

But she urged the extension of the payroll tax cut and further measures to support continued improvement in the jobs market.

